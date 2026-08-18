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Villas for sale in Mexico

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4 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 1 bedroom
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 743 m²
Embrace contemporary coastal living with this elegant 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom villa located …
$182,705
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 545 m²
Located in Tangolunda, Huatulco. Discover the ultimate beachfront retreat with this fraction…
$85,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mahahual, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mahahual, Mexico
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Gobal Costa Maya Project is a residential complex with private beach, white sands and the in…
$401,674
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mahahual, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mahahual, Mexico
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Gobal Costa Maya Project is a residential complex with private beach, white sands and the in…
$371,277
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Properties features in Mexico

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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