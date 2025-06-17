Show property on map Show properties list
Playa del Carmen
5
Quintana Roo
11
Puerto Morelos
3
Yucatán
3
15 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ixil, Mexico
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ixil, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 091 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary penthouse at Marola Residences, where beachfront luxury meets …
$1,02M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 349 m²
This extraordinary four-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse at AWA Corasol offers an unmatched l…
$1,52M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 086 m²
Experience waterfront luxury with this stunning 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom penthouse at Marina …
$729,730
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Welcome to the pinnacle of beachfront living at Villas del Mar in Puerto Aventuras. This stu…
$925,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 268 m²
This exclusive 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom penthouse at Bonanza, located within Yucalpetén Resort …
$799,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 770 m²
This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom penthouse offers 350.2 square meters (3,770 square feet) of ref…
$1,63M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tulum, Mexico
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 5 231 m²
Discover an unparalleled luxury lifestyle in this exquisite Saastal penthouse, a stunning fi…
$700,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 838 m²
Nestled in the heart of Tulum’s lush jungle, this 2-bedroom penthouse offers a harmonious bl…
$1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 963 m²
Discover the epitome of modern elegance and convenience with this stunning 3-bedroom penthou…
$500,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 581 m²
Nestled within Playa del Carmen’s prestigious Corasol community, this exquisite two-bedroom,…
$675,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 451 m²
Discover the pinnacle of luxury living with this stunning three-bedroom penthouse in Playa d…
$575,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mérida, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mérida, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 566 m²
Nestled within the historic grounds of Hacienda Xcanatun, a breathtaking 18th-century estate…
$1,03M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 386 m²
Elevate your beachfront living experience with this exceptional 3-bedroom penthouse at INNA …
$1,41M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 713 m²
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living with this exceptional 4-bedroom penthouse loft in P…
$900,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Morelos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 043 m²
Experience unparalleled luxury and exclusivity with the 2-Bedroom Ocean View Penthouse at Th…
$500,000
