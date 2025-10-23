  1. Realting.com
Realtika

15, K. Paparegopoulos Str. 3106 Charalambides Chambers 3rd – 5th floor, P.O. Box 53147, 3300 Limassol Cyprus
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
About the developer

Realtika is a Limassol-based company specializing in the development of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Our core values revolve around utilizing expertise and a meticulous attention to detail, resulting in impeccably crafted properties in the most sought-after areas of Limassol.

Our team includes internationally acclaimed architects known for their work on prestigious projects such as shopping centres, residential complexes, and airports. This allows us to integrate cutting-edge technologies, innovative architectural concepts, modern design trends, and premium finishes into our developments.
With a diverse portfolio across Limassol, we tailor our designs to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every project is unique and tailored to perfection.

Realtika embodies:

  1. Excellence in delivering premium and functional real estate across budget-friendly and luxury market segments.
  2. Dedication that lies not only in efficient construction but also in tailoring projects to meet clients’ preferences.
  3. Developments that are poised to offer lucrative investment opportunities and create transformative living spaces.
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 17:50
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Residential complex av
Residential complex av
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Developer
Realtika
Developer
Realtika
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
Our agents in Cyprus
Daria Kelbas
Daria Kelbas
