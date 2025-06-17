Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Mexico

Playa del Carmen
3
Quintana Roo
9
9 properties total found
Hotel in Tulum, Mexico
Hotel
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
This exceptional boutique property in La Veleta, Tulum, offers a rare opportunity for invest…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Hotel in Tulum, Mexico
Hotel
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 20
This operational 20-room hotel is located in central Tulum, just 3 kilometers from the beach…
$4,20M
Leave a request
Hotel 5 979 m² in Tulum, Mexico
Hotel 5 979 m²
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 979 m²
Located in Tulum’s popular La Veleta neighborhood, this 10-unit hotel/apartment building off…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Hotel
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
This turnkey 31-room boutique hotel is located just one block from Playa del Carmen’s famous…
$6,00M
Leave a request
Hotel 21 743 m² in Tulum, Mexico
Hotel 21 743 m²
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 21
Area 21 743 m²
This rare dual-parcel estate on Tankah Bay includes two separately deeded properties: a full…
$8,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Hotel
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
This recently constructed 20-room boutique hotel is located in the heart of Playa del Carmen…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Tulum, Mexico
Hotel
Tulum, Mexico
This fully operational boutique hotel offers a rare combination of income-producing hospital…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Hotel
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
This turn-key 30-key hotel in the heart of Playa del Carmen’s Centro district offers a rare …
$3,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Tulum, Mexico
Hotel
Tulum, Mexico
This 25-room adults-only hotel in the heart of Aldea Zama, Tulum offers a 4-star hospitality…
$7,20M
Leave a request

