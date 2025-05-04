Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Brazil

9 properties total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 175 m²
2 bedroom penthouse in Ipanema with balcony It is located in Ipanema between Lagoa and t…
$3,887
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious penthouse with 4 suites in Ipanema and incredible views A luxurious penthouse …
$6,361
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Duplex penthouse for long-term rental of 4 bedrooms in Ipanema semi furnished Discover t…
$11,485
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Long-term renovated triplex penthouse in Ipanema with sea view and pool Beautiful pentho…
$10,601
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Penthouse of 3 suites in Copacabana with private pool for long-term rental Located in Co…
$7,951
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
$6,162
per month
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro in our sophisticated penthouse available for rent i…
$10,601
per month
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Spectacular 5 bedroom triplex penthouse for rent in Ipanema with swimming pool and sauna wit…
$4,612
per month
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Exceptional triplex of 6 suites with private pool and two large terraces for long term Di…
$8,834
per month
