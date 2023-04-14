Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Veneto, Italy

Venice
3
Favaro Veneto
1
Mestre
1
San Martino di Lupari
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 10,500,000
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,500,000
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 7,000,000
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 11,000,000
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 13,500,000
IT-200618-6. Венеция. Отель - бутик 4 *Продается 4-звездочный отель - бутик, категория lusso…
Hotelin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Hotel
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Price on request
Hotel in the thermal resort of Abano Terma, 22 rooms, SPA, Beauty center. If desired, the ce…

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir