Realting.com
Italy
Lazio
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Lazio, Italy
13 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Pescosolido, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,500,000
IT-200618-1. Усадьба-гостиница в ПескосолидоПродается усадьба-гостиница с парком площадью 32…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Latina, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 768 m²
€ 1,700,000
PO-150118. Предлагается к продаже действующий отель Сант Антонио ТермеОтель расположен в Ита…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms
912 m²
€ 4,500,000
IT-210518-2. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ историческом районе Рима, недалеко от Колизея и площади Ве…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 3,550,000
IT-210518. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ центре одного из самых известных районов Рима, выставлено на…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 3,500,000
IT-220219. Отель 3* 800 кв.мВ самом сердце Рима, в элегантной вилле начала двадцатого века и…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Pavona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
850 m²
€ 2,000,000
IT-170418. Отель с частным пляжем, на берегу озера АльбаноОтель с частным пляжем на берегу о…
Hotel
Rome, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy 30 min from Rome Unique hotel 4 **** Unique hotel 4 **** in a very beautiful historic …
Hotel 47 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
47 bath
1 890 m²
€ 9,500,000
Hotel near Termini Station Area: 1890 sq.m. Nomerov: 47 Arrangement: Stazione Termini Railw…
Hotel 60 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
60 bath
5 000 m²
€ 52,000,000
Hotel near Via Veneto 4 **** Area: 5000 sq.m. Numbers: 60 Arrangement: Stazione Termin…
Hotel 48 bedrooms
Tarquinia, Italy
48 bath
1 650 m²
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 53 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
53 bath
2 300 m²
€ 37,000,000
Hotel near the Area of Spain 4 **** superior Area: 2300 sq.m. Numbers: 53 Arrangement: …
Hotel 71 bedroom
Rome, Italy
71 bath
4 500 m²
€ 45,000,000
Hotel near Vatican 4 **** Numbers: 71 Arrangement: Vatican (Vaticano) & # 8212; 1 km N…
Hotel 42 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
42 bath
1 200 m²
€ 8,500,000
Hotel near the Imperial Forums 3 * * * Area: 1200 sq.m. Shop: 355 sq.m. Shop: 32 sq.m. Nome…
