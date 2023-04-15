Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas

Commercial real estate in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
73
Pomorie
17
Burgas
13
Sveti Vlas
13
Kameno
10
Kableshkovo
5
Obzor
4
Primorsko
4
Show more
124 properties total found
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
305 m²
€ 138,000
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercialin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
37 m² -1 Floor
€ 28,900
ID 30905884Cost: 28,900 euroLocality: Sunny BeachTotal area: 36.7 sq.m.Floor: Ground floorRo…
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 188,000
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 72,200
# 31152468We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
500 m²
€ 66,700
# 31078286We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
8 700 m²
€ 152,390
ID 31028690We offer a plot of agricultural land in the Rudnik quarter of the city of Burgas,…
Commercialin Dimchevo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Dimchevo, Bulgaria
647 m²
€ 54,488
#31127170Available for sale plot of land in the village. Hard .Price: 55 600 euroLocation: s…
Commercialin Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
Commercial
Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
336 m²
€ 16,366
#31041694A plot of land is offered for sale in Izvorite village, town of Izvorite. Burgas .P…
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 284 m²
€ 168,756
#31117208Available for sale a plot of land regulated in G.K.. Copper mine, Fr. Burgas .Price…
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 285 m²
€ 168,756
#31121796Available for sale a plot of land regulated in G.K.. Copper mine, Fr. Burgas .Price…
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
2 193 m²
€ 288,022
#31123678Available for sale a plot of land regulated in G.K.. Copper mine, Fr. Burgas .Price…
Commercialin Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
20 003 m²
€ 54,390
ID 31112240A plot of agricultural land near the village of Ravda is offered for sale.Cost: 5…
Commercialin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
170 m² 1 Floor
€ 92,120
#30986416 Room 170 sq. m. in new nessebarPrice: 94000 euroLocality: CENTER OF NESSEBARTotal …
Commercialin Izvor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Izvor, Bulgaria
2 881 m²
€ 124,597
# 31043932We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the village of Marinka…
Commercialin Cherno More, Bulgaria
Commercial
Cherno More, Bulgaria
2 588 m²
€ 53,410
#31049558Available for sale a wonderful plot of land in regulation in KV. Mine, Fr. Burgas .…
Commercialin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
107 m² 1 Floor
€ 174,440
Price: 178,000 eurosThe settlement of Novy NESSEBARTotal area: 67 sq. m. + 40 sq.mFloor: 1/1…
Commercialin Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
2 400 m²
€ 104,370
ID 30950768It is offered for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Tynkovo, Nesseba…
Commercialin Izvor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Izvor, Bulgaria
€ 44,688
#31003480Available for sale a wonderful plot of land in the village. Source, Vol. Burgas .Pr…
Commercialin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 117,600
# 30009844We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road in …
Commercialin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 001 m²
€ 152,929
# # 309278We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation near the main road in the…
Commercialin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 78,400
#309264A plot of land for 3 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, total.…
Commercialin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
22 876 m²
€ 441,000
#30914550 A plot of land for 3.5 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, t…
Commercial real estatein Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
14 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
Family Hotel with restaurant for sale in Chernomorets Sea Resort, 600 m to the beach IBG …
Restaurantin Burgas, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Burgas, Bulgaria
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,000
Fully Equipped restaurant with garden For Sale in Burgas Successful Fully equipped restau…
Shop 1 roomin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop 1 room
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Shop/office in the center of Sunny Beach, complex Avenue IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
Shopin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Shop and café near the beach and Action Aquapark in Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates i…
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Pellet factory with a capacity of 2 tons per hour IBG Real Estates offers for sale a fact…
Commercialin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 100 m²
€ 32,670
#30838072We're offering a plot of land that's across the street from the Apostille.Price: 33…
Commercialin Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 499 m²
€ 228,830
#30837900We offer a plot of land, which is located on the main road between Nessebar and Rav…
Commercialin Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial
Pomorie, Bulgaria
900 m² 4 Floor
€ 837,900
#30781694We offer you a residential building on the main road in Sofia.PomoriePrice: 855 000…

Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir