Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bulgaria
New houses in Bulgaria
All new buildings in Bulgaria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bulgaria
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bulgaria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Commercial real estate in Burgas, Bulgaria
Nesebar
73
Pomorie
17
Burgas
13
Sveti Vlas
13
Kameno
10
Kableshkovo
5
Obzor
4
Primorsko
4
Aheloy
3
Kiten
3
Sozopol
3
Tsarevo
2
Ahtopol
1
Balgarovo
1
Chernomorets
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
124 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
305 m²
€ 138,000
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
37 m²
-1 Floor
€ 28,900
ID 30905884Cost: 28,900 euroLocality: Sunny BeachTotal area: 36.7 sq.m.Floor: Ground floorRo…
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 188,000
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 72,200
# 31152468We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
500 m²
€ 66,700
# 31078286We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
8 700 m²
€ 152,390
ID 31028690We offer a plot of agricultural land in the Rudnik quarter of the city of Burgas,…
Commercial
Dimchevo, Bulgaria
647 m²
€ 54,488
#31127170Available for sale plot of land in the village. Hard .Price: 55 600 euroLocation: s…
Commercial
Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
336 m²
€ 16,366
#31041694A plot of land is offered for sale in Izvorite village, town of Izvorite. Burgas .P…
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 284 m²
€ 168,756
#31117208Available for sale a plot of land regulated in G.K.. Copper mine, Fr. Burgas .Price…
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 285 m²
€ 168,756
#31121796Available for sale a plot of land regulated in G.K.. Copper mine, Fr. Burgas .Price…
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
2 193 m²
€ 288,022
#31123678Available for sale a plot of land regulated in G.K.. Copper mine, Fr. Burgas .Price…
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
20 003 m²
€ 54,390
ID 31112240A plot of agricultural land near the village of Ravda is offered for sale.Cost: 5…
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
170 m²
1 Floor
€ 92,120
#30986416 Room 170 sq. m. in new nessebarPrice: 94000 euroLocality: CENTER OF NESSEBARTotal …
Commercial
Izvor, Bulgaria
2 881 m²
€ 124,597
# 31043932We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the village of Marinka…
Commercial
Cherno More, Bulgaria
2 588 m²
€ 53,410
#31049558Available for sale a wonderful plot of land in regulation in KV. Mine, Fr. Burgas .…
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
107 m²
1 Floor
€ 174,440
Price: 178,000 eurosThe settlement of Novy NESSEBARTotal area: 67 sq. m. + 40 sq.mFloor: 1/1…
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
2 400 m²
€ 104,370
ID 30950768It is offered for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Tynkovo, Nesseba…
Commercial
Izvor, Bulgaria
€ 44,688
#31003480Available for sale a wonderful plot of land in the village. Source, Vol. Burgas .Pr…
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 117,600
# 30009844We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road in …
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 001 m²
€ 152,929
# # 309278We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation near the main road in the…
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 78,400
#309264A plot of land for 3 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, total.…
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
22 876 m²
€ 441,000
#30914550 A plot of land for 3.5 km is offered. from the sea to the village of Kosharitsa, t…
Commercial real estate
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
14 Number of rooms
750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
Family Hotel with restaurant for sale in Chernomorets Sea Resort, 600 m to the beach IBG …
Restaurant
Burgas, Bulgaria
136 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,000
Fully Equipped restaurant with garden For Sale in Burgas Successful Fully equipped restau…
Shop 1 room
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Shop/office in the center of Sunny Beach, complex Avenue IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…
Shop
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Shop and café near the beach and Action Aquapark in Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates i…
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Pellet factory with a capacity of 2 tons per hour IBG Real Estates offers for sale a fact…
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 100 m²
€ 32,670
#30838072We're offering a plot of land that's across the street from the Apostille.Price: 33…
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
3 499 m²
€ 228,830
#30837900We offer a plot of land, which is located on the main road between Nessebar and Rav…
Commercial
Pomorie, Bulgaria
900 m²
4 Floor
€ 837,900
#30781694We offer you a residential building on the main road in Sofia.PomoriePrice: 855 000…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Burgas, Bulgaria
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map