  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Sen Sok
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Floor 20
Certainly! Urban Loft Condo is a modern residential development located near Aeon Mall 2 in …
$3,500
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 17
Live the high life in this stunning 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom penthouse for rent in Saensokh , o…
$3,500
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom penthouse
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Floor 2
The Urban Loft Condo in the Sen Sok area is a perfect option for those seeking spacious and …
$3,000
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 18
Certainly! Urban Loft Condo is a modern residential development located near Aeon Mall 2 in …
$2,500
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
2 bedroom penthouse
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
The property is located within a convenient distance, with Makro Market just 1 minute away a…
$3,000
per month
