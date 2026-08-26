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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Phsar Depou Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 37/47
MORE HOME FOR YOUR MONEY - A THREE-BEDROOM DUPLEX IN TOUL KORK Time Square 7 offers a dif…
$189 000
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