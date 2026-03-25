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Villas in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 426 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$630,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 322 m²
📣 វីទ្បាឃ្វីន អេ សម្រាប់លក់ (Villa Queen A) 📍 ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង ជីប ម៉ុង ជា សុផ៉ារ៉ា (Chip …
$570,000
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