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Residential properties in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

apartments
7
houses
10
17 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$64,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 104 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវីឡាភ្លោះសម្រាប់លក់ (Ruby Villa) 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី វីមានភ្នំពេញ 598 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 218,000$ …
$218,000
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6 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 94 m²
Floor 3
Discover a well-designed family home offering 200 sqm of living space on a 94 sqm plot , per…
$120,000
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OneOne
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in Khan Russey Keo , this spacious two-bedroom apartment offers a total floor area o…
$150,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 426 m²
Floor 3
This exceptional Queen Villa offers vast living space in the premier, secure setting of Bore…
$630,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 131 m²
Floor 3
Discover comfort and convenience in this stylish twin villa located in the peaceful resident…
$289,000
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
6 bedroom house in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 1, Cambodia
6 bedroom house
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 1, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
This house for sale in Toul Sangke is perfect for both residential and commercial use. The c…
$630,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6
🏢 PARK LAND CONDO TK – Modern 1 Bedroom 💰 For Sale: $58,000 | 🔥 Also for Rent: $350/month ✨ …
$58,000
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5 bedroom house in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 97 m²
Floor 3
Charming Link House for Sale in Chip Mong Land 598 This beautiful Link House, with a total a…
$250,000
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3 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Located in a quiet and developing neighborhood of Sangkat Kilomet 6, this well-designed link…
$209,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 322 m²
📣 វីទ្បាឃ្វីន អេ សម្រាប់លក់ (Villa Queen A) 📍 ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង ជីប ម៉ុង ជា សុផ៉ារ៉ា (Chip …
$570,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Kilomaetr Lekh Prammuoy, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
Another fantastic opportunity in the growing Sangkat Kilomet 6 area! This elegant twin villa…
$279,000
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4 bedroom house in Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Positioned in a peaceful residential area of Sangkat Kilomet 6, this modern linked house off…
$249,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this Two-Bedroom, Two-Bath…
$94,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this Two-Bedroom, Two-Bath…
$88,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
🔥 Urgent Sale at Park Land Condo TK! Drop Only $25,000 can move in – Fully Furnished & New D…
$92,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 18
Chip Mong ខុនដូរលក់បន្ទាន់🔥 ‼️‼️ FOR SALE $53,000 បន្ទប់គេង ១ នៅផាកលែនឌីខេ 🔥 - ONE Bedroom -…
$53,000
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