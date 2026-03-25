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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

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2 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Offers a prime business location near major developments like Camko City and The Park Land C…
$6
per month
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chrang Chamreh Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Spacious Warehouse for Rent on Street 598 Looking for a vast and versatile space for your bu…
$2,500
per month
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