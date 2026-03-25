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Commercial properties in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

1 property total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Svay Pak, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Svay Pak, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 5
Strategically situated in the rapidly developing Ta Khan Russey Keo district along the prest…
$640,000
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