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Villas in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia

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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Kakab 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 2
This link house for sale near Phnom Penh International Airport offers a practical living spa…
$120,000
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