Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Pou Senchey
  4. Residential

Residential properties in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia

houses
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Prey Pring Khang Tboung 1, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Prey Pring Khang Tboung 1, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Own a comfortable and affordable home in the peaceful community of Borey Cheary. Priced at j…
$65,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sangkat Samraong Kraom, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Sangkat Samraong Kraom, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Don't miss out! This Chhouk Va II property offers excellent value for the price. It's conven…
$57,000
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
8 bedroom House
Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 204 m²
Floor 2
📍 2 Link Houses for Sale at Tuol Pongro – Prime Business Location We are offering two adjace…
$580,000
Leave a request
OneOne
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go