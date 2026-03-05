Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Kandal
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Kandal, Cambodia

2 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Floor 3
Positioned within the prestigious The ML Tiara residential enclave, this spacious villa offe…
$4,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Experience comfort and elegance in this modern villa located within the prestigious ML Tiara…
$3,000
per month
