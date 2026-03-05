Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Kandal
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Kandal, Cambodia

Ta Khmau
6
22 properties total found
Land in Siem Reab, Cambodia
Land
Siem Reab, Cambodia
Area 5 000 m²
This 5,000 sqm corner land with an impressive 45m frontage is strategically located along Na…
$1,500
per month
Land in Siem Reab, Cambodia
Land
Siem Reab, Cambodia
Area 2 380 m²
Massive Commercial Land Near New Airport Strategic Investment! Huge 2,300+ sqm Commercial La…
$350
per month
5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 221 m²
Floor 4
This spacious 4-storey flat house sits on an 8.2m x 27m plot with a solid 8.2m x 16m buildin…
$2,500
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 3 000 m²
Massive Commercial Plot for Rent on Street 21A! 🎯 An incredible rental opportunity! Secure t…
$1,000
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 250 m²
Secure your business's future with this prime commercial land for rent on the bustling Hun S…
$1,000
per month
Land in Phum Krasang, Cambodia
Land
Phum Krasang, Cambodia
Area 900 m²
Excellent Commercial Space on Blvd Xi Jin Ping Discover a fantastic opportunity to rent a ve…
$300
per month
Land in Phum Anlong Romiet, Cambodia
Land
Phum Anlong Romiet, Cambodia
Area 41 394 m²
available for long term contract. Price is negotiable. Rental plot size can be divided depen…
Price on request
Land in Kien Svay District, Cambodia
Land
Kien Svay District, Cambodia
Area 1 000 m²
This 1,000 sqm land parcel with a 20m frontage and 50m depth offers a well-proportioned rect…
$500
per month
2 bedroom house in Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Kandal Stueng District, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
This fully furnished two-storey house in Borey 5 Star Residence offers a comfortable and pra…
$300
per month
6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Floor 3
Positioned within the prestigious The ML Tiara residential enclave, this spacious villa offe…
$4,000
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 2 400 m²
This well-positioned land parcel is available for lease in Prek Ho, Ta Khmau , an area exper…
$800
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 960 m²
A versatile land parcel is now available for rent in Prek Ho, Ta Khmau City — a strategic ar…
$500
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 2 000 m²
Well-situated land is now available for rent in Prek Ho, Ta Khmau City , an area that contin…
$1,000
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 8 271 m²
This expansive land for rent is strategically located along National Road 2 in Prek Ho, sout…
$24,800
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 10 500 m²
Unparalleled Commercial Opportunity on Hun Sen Blvd Seize this exceptional opportunity to re…
$26,250
per month
4 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
Floor 3
This 3-storey home offers a long and efficient 4m x 28m layout on a generous 4m x 29m plot, …
$650
per month
4 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey house features a practical 5m x 14m layout on a matching plot, offering a clea…
$800
per month
Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 580 m²
Prime Land with 40m Frontage on Hun Sen Blvd Unbeatable Location! 580 sqm Commercial Land Di…
$1,000
per month
5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Positioned on a generous 41m x 27m land plot, this 4-storey home with a 4.1m x 16m building …
$1,000
per month
6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Experience comfort and elegance in this modern villa located within the prestigious ML Tiara…
$3,000
per month
Land in Siem Reab, Cambodia
Land
Siem Reab, Cambodia
Area 2 400 m²
Prime 2,400 sqm Land on Xi Jin Ping Blvd for Rent Unbeatable Deal! Huge 60m Frontage Commerc…
$1,500
per month
Land in Phum Krasang, Cambodia
Land
Phum Krasang, Cambodia
Area 2 500 m²
This expansive 2,500 sqm land (approx. 50m frontage x 50m depth ) sits along Ring Road 2 , o…
$2,000
per month
