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Villas for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

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4 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
FontanaGolfClub(FONTANA)Luxurious fully furnished villa with a large terrace and garage in F…
$4,60M
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Villa in Baden, Austria
Villa
Baden, Austria
Area 429 m²
This outstanding villa, built in 2003-2004 to the highest quality standards, is in an impecc…
$3,41M
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Villa 9 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 9 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 9
Area 325 m²
Just 25 minutes from Vienna you can enjoy the perfect combination of peace, nature and luxur…
$4,07M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious family villa with a pool in the centre of the elite village of Fontana. Gated con…
$3,72M
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