The Foundry Realty

The Foundry
The Foundry is a boutique real estate brokerage redefining service standards in the UAE property market. We specialize in curated, high-touch client experiences—whether for buyers, sellers, landlords, or investors. Combining deep market insight, international reach, and a concierge-style approach, we ensure every transaction is strategic, seamless, and successful. Backed by a network of over 1,000 global agents, vetted service providers, and proprietary investment tools, The Foundry is where integrity meets performance—and where real estate becomes a bespoke journey, not just a transaction.
Buyer & Investor Services
Strategic property sourcing based on lifestyle, investment, or yield goals
Access to exclusive off-market listings and pre-launch inventory
In-depth market analysis, pricing intelligence, and rental performance data
Personalized consultancy for residency, relocation, and ownership structuring
Local and international financing advisory and coordination
Support with MOU drafting, trustee appointments, and transfer
Seller & Landlord Services
Complimentary market appraisal and pricing strategy consultation
Exclusive listing strategies with sponsored placements on major platforms
Professional photography, videography, 3D tours, and content creation
Global marketing through over 1,000 broker partners and investor databases
Weekly reporting, performance updates, and lead qualification
Tenant management or property preparation for viewings and resale
Post-Transaction Services
Utility and DEWA registration support
Interior design, furnishing, and full fit-out coordination via partners
Smart home integration, property staging, and resale enhancements
Short- and long-term rental setup and yield optimization
Property handover, key collection, and snagging inspections
Legal and tax advisory, repatriation planning, and resale strategy
Exclusive access to The Foundry's Black Key Concierge for ongoing property management, luxury services, and investor re-entry
Whether you’re buying your first home, managing a property portfolio, or exiting a development project, The Foundry ensures your real estate experience is strategic, seamless, and truly elevated.