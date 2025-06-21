  1. Realting.com
The Foundry Realty

sm 1 02 37,Arab Bank Bldg, Port Saeed, Dubai, UAE
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2025
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Español, Français
Website
Website
www.thefoundryrealty.com
We are on social networks
About the agency

The Foundry
The Foundry is a boutique real estate brokerage redefining service standards in the UAE property market. We specialize in curated, high-touch client experiences—whether for buyers, sellers, landlords, or investors. Combining deep market insight, international reach, and a concierge-style approach, we ensure every transaction is strategic, seamless, and successful. Backed by a network of over 1,000 global agents, vetted service providers, and proprietary investment tools, The Foundry is where integrity meets performance—and where real estate becomes a bespoke journey, not just a transaction.

Services

The Foundry is a boutique real estate brokerage redefining excellence in the UAE property market. We offer a fully integrated suite of services tailored to buyers, sellers, investors, and landlords—delivering curated, concierge-level experiences at every stage of the real estate journey.

Buyer & Investor Services

  • Strategic property sourcing based on lifestyle, investment, or yield goals

  • Access to exclusive off-market listings and pre-launch inventory

  • In-depth market analysis, pricing intelligence, and rental performance data

  • Personalized consultancy for residency, relocation, and ownership structuring

  • Local and international financing advisory and coordination

  • Support with MOU drafting, trustee appointments, and transfer

Seller & Landlord Services

  • Complimentary market appraisal and pricing strategy consultation

  • Exclusive listing strategies with sponsored placements on major platforms

  • Professional photography, videography, 3D tours, and content creation

  • Global marketing through over 1,000 broker partners and investor databases

  • Weekly reporting, performance updates, and lead qualification

  • Tenant management or property preparation for viewings and resale

Post-Transaction Services

  • Utility and DEWA registration support

  • Interior design, furnishing, and full fit-out coordination via partners

  • Smart home integration, property staging, and resale enhancements

  • Short- and long-term rental setup and yield optimization

  • Property handover, key collection, and snagging inspections

  • Legal and tax advisory, repatriation planning, and resale strategy

  • Exclusive access to The Foundry's Black Key Concierge for ongoing property management, luxury services, and investor re-entry

Whether you’re buying your first home, managing a property portfolio, or exiting a development project, The Foundry ensures your real estate experience is strategic, seamless, and truly elevated.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 20:37
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Dubai)
Monday
07:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
07:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
07:00 - 20:00
Thursday
07:00 - 20:00
Friday
07:00 - 20:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Ashley Roman
Ashley Roman
