LA VIDA real estate

About the agency

Hello there! My name is Nadezhda, I am a personal assistant in the selection of real estate. I have been in real estate for over six years.

It all started with the rental of tourist real estate. I was engaged in preparing properties for rent, pricing, placing objects on various platforms for short-term rentals, attracting customers through social networks, all this allowed real estate owners to increase their income, and I gained tremendous experience and expand the customer base.

Then I had a unique opportunity to help people who had fled the war find new homes. I understood that for many of them it was not just a search for an apartment, but an opportunity to start a new life in a safe place.

Each client brought their own individual stories, desires and fears. I wanted to get information about what was important to them: the proximity to a school for children, the availability of health facilities or the atmosphere of the area. I was able to find options that really met their needs.

I am proud to have been able to help so many people overcome difficult times and find a safe haven that has become their new home. This experience not only deepened my professional skills, but also taught me to work with people with sensitivity and understanding of their situation.

Inspired by my success in 2024, I opened my own agency, which focused on comprehensive real estate client service: leasing, selling and managing properties in Spain and Portugal.

My job is to help you find the perfect object that fits your needs and preferences. I work with various options, from apartments and houses to commercial real estate. I can offer you an individual approach based on your budget, desired area and other criteria.

If you have any questions or want to discuss your wishes, I will be happy to help!