Black Mount

JUGOSLOVENSKA BR. 16
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Website
FIRST LINE PROPERTY DOO
About the agency

We are a team of professionals specializing in the selection, sale and rental of real estate along the entire coast of Montenegro.

Our agency offers:

✔ Sale and rental of apartments, villas, houses and commercial properties.

✔ Individual selection of real estate for your request.

✔ Search for land plots for development projects.

✔ Transaction support at all stages: from search to registration of ownership.

✔ Consultations on investment, residence permit and legal support.

We work directly with property owners and developers, offering our clients the best conditions and proven properties.

Contact us and we will help you find the perfect home by the sea or a profitable investment project.

Services

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 12:40
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 20:00
Saturday
09:00 - 20:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Igor Petrov
Igor Petrov
14 properties
Agencies nearby
Kamin nekretnine Budva
Montenegro, Prijevor
Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away…
Planet Montenegro
Montenegro, Dobrota
Residential property 15
Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations. Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full se…
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 573 Сommercial property 23 Lands 24
D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the …
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Westhill Property D.O.O
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 589 Сommercial property 41 Lands 121
WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers …
PRO Silver
GATE Realty
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 343 Сommercial property 11 Long-term rental 28
We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing special…
Leave a request
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
