Black Mount

We are a team of professionals specializing in the selection, sale and rental of real estate along the entire coast of Montenegro.
Our agency offers:
✔ Sale and rental of apartments, villas, houses and commercial properties.
✔ Individual selection of real estate for your request.
✔ Search for land plots for development projects.
✔ Transaction support at all stages: from search to registration of ownership.
✔ Consultations on investment, residence permit and legal support.
We work directly with property owners and developers, offering our clients the best conditions and proven properties.
Contact us and we will help you find the perfect home by the sea or a profitable investment project.
We are a team of professionals specializing in the selection, sale and rental of real estate all along the coast of Montenegro.
Our agency suggests:
✔ Sale and rental of apartments, villas, houses and commercial facilities.
✔ Individual selection of real estate at your request.
✔ Search for land for development projects.
✔ Support of transactions at all stages: from search to registration of ownership.
✔ Consultations on investment, residence permit and legal support.
We work directly with property owners and developers, offering our clients the best conditions and proven facilities.
Contact us and we will help you find the perfect house by the sea or a profitable investment project!