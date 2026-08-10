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Apartments for sale in England, United Kingdom

;
London
271
Manchester
22
Woolwich
17
Birmingham
14
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506 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Wembley, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wembley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Located in the vibrant heart of north-west London, these contemporary 1 & 2-bedroom apartmen…
$772,343
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Poplar Riverside brings a new level of luxury living to East London with its exclusive apart…
$986,682
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4 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Located in the vibrant Battersea neighborhood, these 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments offer ex…
$7,40M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
These stunning apartments offer the ultimate in luxury living, just moments away from Alexan…
$960,839
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2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This elegant 2-bedroom apartment spans 830 sq ft and features a South East-facing aspect wit…
$772,874
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2 bedroom apartment in Woolwich, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Woolwich, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 799 sq ft (74 m2) two-bedroom apartment is available for £705,000 and combines modern d…
$950,332
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1 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
This beautifully crafted 1-bedroom apartment for sale in Reading offers a perfect balance of…
$495,013
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Experience the vibrant energy of Camden while enjoying modern luxury in these stylish apartm…
$1,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Wembley, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Wembley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
St Watkins Residential
$743,410
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4 bedroom apartment in Ascot, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
Ascot, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Apartments for sale in Sunningdale are highly sought after by buyers who want to combine ele…
$4,78M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
his stylish two-bedroom apartment in Lombard Square is designed for comfortable modern livin…
$735,153
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2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover a collection of stylish and contemporary apartments in Birmingham, offering a prime…
$484,704
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Invest in one of London's most sought-after neighborhoods with these stunning homes in Camde…
$1,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Poplar Riverside offers the ideal living space for families, combining modern homes with gre…
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Experience luxury living in this 2-bedroom apartment, boasting 817 sq ft of space with a NW/…
$877,948
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Experience modern living in New Malden, Surrey, where contemporary design meets the charm of…
$561,186
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Down Street Park
$576,441
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Enjoy the best of East London in Bow, with 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments offering the perfe…
$1,11M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Situated along the revitalized waterfront, this exceptional residential development offers a…
$915,528
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2 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
This exclusive new development offers a unique opportunity to experience contemporary rivers…
$899,358
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1 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Imperial Tower
$318,036
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4 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
xperience the finest in riverside living at Powerhouse, Chelsea Waterfront. This luxurious d…
$16,12M
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2 bedroom apartment in Preston, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Preston, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Royal Prestige Park
$258,404
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Positioned in the heart of Canary Wharf, this stunning new development offers an exceptional…
$1,46M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Wandsworth Mills offers an exclusive opportunity for investors looking to secure a property …
$1,36M
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This 1,154 sq ft (107.2 m2) three-bedroom apartment, offers a luxurious and spacious living …
$3,09M
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1 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Set along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a unique bl…
$732,888
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2 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Situated in the thriving town of Staines-upon-Thames, these modern homes present an exceptio…
$605,924
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Spanning 829 sq ft (77 m2), this contemporary apartment offers a Southwest-facing balcony, p…
$1,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
If you're looking for a 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Dagenham, you'll find plenty of opti…
$506,861
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Property types in England

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in England, United Kingdom

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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