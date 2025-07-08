Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Manchester, United Kingdom

16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
This exciting new development in the heart of Manchester offers a sophisticated blend of lux…
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this stunning two-bedroom apartment located on the 11th floor. S…
$587,517
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover modern urban living in this stunning two-bedroom apartment on the 13th floor. Boast…
$605,858
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Experience modern urban living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom apartment on the 12t…
$602,995
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Elevate your lifestyle in this stunning two-bedroom apartment on the 16th floor, offering 75…
$624,827
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Discover urban sophistication with this spacious northeast-facing duplex townhouse. Spanning…
$744,424
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
This exclusive, brand-new residential development seamlessly combines Manchester's rich indu…
$4,92M
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
This brand-new, exclusive residential development seamlessly blends Manchester's rich indust…
$707,498
1 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Experience the charm of modern urban living in this stylish one-bedroom apartment on the 16t…
$487,905
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Step into contemporary living with this elegant two-bedroom apartment on the 13th floor. Off…
$620,432
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Step into contemporary living with this exquisite two-bedroom apartment, perfectly situated …
$600,140
3 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Step into elegance with this 1,370 sqft (127 m2) southwest-facing duplex townhouse, designed…
$778,118
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This exclusive, newly developed residential tower perfectly blends Manchester's industrial h…
$2,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Experience the perfect blend of style and comfort in this northeast-facing 2-bedroom apartme…
$621,730
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Discover modern living in this expansive two-bedroom apartment on the 6th floor, offering 79…
$609,213
2 bedroom apartment in Manchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Manchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and vibrant city living in this spacious two-bed…
$598,925
