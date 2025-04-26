Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in United Kingdom

London
57
England
115
Tonbridge and Malling
6
Cranbrook
4
Show more
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated on the 39th floor of the prestigious South Quay Plaza, this exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-…
$1,61M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious 3-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor in the iconic Poplar Riverside …
$1,17M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this stunning 1-bedroom apartment located on the 5th floor of the highly sought-aft…
$738,420
Leave a request
