Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Tonbridge and Malling
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
This 2-bedroom apartment spans 698 sq ft and offers a West-facing aspect with a spacious out…
$630,445
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Experience the height of sophistication in this 3-bedroom penthouse apartment. Spanning 1,50…
$1,40M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This stunning 1-bedroom first-floor apartment offers 613 sq ft of living space, featuring a …
$531,276
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Step into contemporary elegance with this beautifully designed 1-bedroom ground floor apartm…
$553,364
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover a spacious 2-bedroom apartment with 820 sq ft of modern interiors and a North West-…
$755,643
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
This exclusive 3-bedroom apartment offers 1,263 sq ft of luxurious space, with a West-facing…
$1,23M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
This elegant 2-bedroom apartment spans 830 sq ft and features a South East-facing aspect wit…
$769,594
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Experience luxury living in this 2-bedroom apartment, boasting 817 sq ft of space with a NW/…
$874,221
Leave a request

Properties features in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go