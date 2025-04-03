Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Reading, United Kingdom

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Embrace contemporary living with these exceptional one and two-bedroom apartments, nestled a…
$518,162
1 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover the perfect balance of vibrant community and serene natural beauty, just minutes fr…
$372,511
1 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover the epitome of modern living in Reading, a vibrant new destination. Nestled alongsi…
$387,705
