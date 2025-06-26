Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Fleet, United Kingdom

3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Discover a vibrant new community in the heart of Fleet, Hampshire, where modern living meets…
$771,047
3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover a charming new community in the heart of Fleet, Hampshire, offering a seamless blen…
$848,146
3 bedroom apartment in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Welcome to a picturesque new community in the heart of Fleet, Hampshire, offering the perfec…
$749,831
