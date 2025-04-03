Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Winchester
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Winchester, United Kingdom

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover the elegance of a prestigious collection of new apartments and houses in the heart …
$616,136
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this stylish 2-bedroom apartment offering 918 sq ft of thoughtfully designed space.…
$675,863
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Winchester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Winchester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Step into sophistication with this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offering 918 sq ft of lux…
$662,110
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Winchester, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes