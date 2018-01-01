New residence Tulip with a swimming pool and lgardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
Gate Residence — is a project that offers 463 units of luxury housing. This luxurious residential complex offers you the opportunity to choose apartments with one, two or three bedrooms.
The Gate offers everything you need for a comfortable stay, thanks to its unique location. Abu Dhabi International Airport, Masdar Institute, Gems Education, Ryan International School and Masdar City Community Shopping Center are just 5 minutes from Masdar The Gate.
Infrastructure:
- Cycling lanes;
- Fitness club;
- Gardens and parks;
- Crossroads;
- Children's park;
- Open gym;
- Outdoor recreation area;
- Restaurants and cafes;
- Supermarkets;
- Sports ground;
- Hall for yoga and meditation.
Location:
- 5 minutes – Abu Dhabi International Airport;
- 5 minutes – GEMS Educational & Ryan International School;
- 5 minutes – Masdar Institute;
- 15 minutes – Irena Building;
- 15 minutes – entertainment on the island of Yas;
- 15 minutes – World of Ferrari;
- 20 minutes – Al Raha Beach.
Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
The project is a gated community in the quiet green area of Damac Hills 2, and located just off Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road (E77).
The project consists exclusively of three-bedroom villas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other facilities: amphitheatre, boating lake, butterfly garden, cycle paths, fishing lake, floating cinema, football pitch, chess court, jogging track, man-made beach, outdoor cinema, paintball club, zoo farm, picnic park, snack bar, snake and ladder game, volleyball court, water park with various attractions, and Zen garden.
Location and nearby infrastructure
By car:
38 minutes to Dubai Mall
38 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
37 minutes to Burj Al Arab
42 minutes to The Walk JBR
Dubai International Airport (DXB) 39 minutes
Al Maktoum International Airport - approximately 44 minutes.
Danube Properties is known as the most reliable real estate brand in the UAE. With the obligation to build luxurious dream homes at affordable prices, the Danube has been changing the concept of a luxurious life since its inception. Stunning architecture, wonderful amenities and unrivaled places, each project is strategically conceptualized to fulfill all your requirements. The Danube Group has been committed to ensuring quality and consistency since 1993, making Danube Properties the most reliable brand in the world.