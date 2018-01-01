  1. Realting.com
  New residence Gardens 2 with a swimming pool and parks, Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

New residence Gardens 2 with a swimming pool and parks, Arjan-Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground, a large swimming pool and a modern gym, a parking, parks.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

  • Dubai International Airport - 26 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 26 minutes
  • Motor City - 8 minutes
