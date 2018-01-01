Residential complex Marocco Townhouses with swimming pools and a spa area on the shore of the lagoon, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
Masaar Sequoia – a new multifunctional residential complex from the developer Arada Developers. This complex is the sixth phase of the large-scale Masaar project, which has gained popularity among investors.
This project includes an exclusive collection of townhouses with 2 bedrooms and luxury villas with 4-6 bedrooms located on the lap of pristine nature, surrounded by green spaces. All residences are made in a modern style, where high-tech notes and minimalism predominate. Functional and thoughtful layouts create a comfortable living space. The total living area of residences varies from 182 to 820 square meters, which allows you to implement any design projects.
The well-functioning community infrastructure gives residents access to exceptional amenities:
- Stunning panoramic views of forests and green lawns;
- Zones for yoga;
- Running and cycling paths;
- Outdoor pools;
- Sports fields;
- Parking for residents;
- Zones for barbecue and picnics;
- Public center.
Location:
One of the features of the Sequoia – project is a strategically advantageous location and developed infrastructure. For recreation and leisure activities, residents will not have to leave the community: everything is located in close proximity. The residential complex is located in the heart of the natural landscapes of Sharjah, but at the same time provides unhindered access to significant and important objects.
The residence features a gym, an infinity pool, a spa center, a sports ground, a cafe and a restaurant, a kids' playground, an outdoor lounge area, a library, a parking.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Mall - 3.2 km
Burj Khalifa - 3.4 km
Airport - 16.6 km
Sea - 6.5 km
SUSTAINABLE CITY is a new project in the Yas North area of Yas Island from Aldar Properties in collaboration with Diamond Developers.
The family holiday complex is surrounded by wide green spaces, leisurely paths and public agricultural areas. This is a walking community. The project includes cross and bicycle paths, football, basketball and padel courts, as well as parks, lakes, biodomes, a equestrian center with stables, hippodrome, two arenas, a gym and numerous pools. Residents will also have access to kindergarten, autism center, green mosque, as well as retail and catering establishments in the neighborhood.
So that residents and tourists can move around without using their cars, a network of shared buggy and battery-powered bicycles will be created.
The complex will operate on clean renewable energy, thanks to solar panels integrated into each parking structure, as one of the Estidama 3-pearl communities in Abu Dhabi. To further reduce carbon dioxide, water, energy and garbage emissions, neighbors will also benefit from waste processing facilities, sustainable development technologies, public design concepts and highly efficient water supply systems.
Economic attractiveness:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
