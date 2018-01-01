New residence Vita Grande with swimming pools and an entertainment area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Edge by Select Group
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 20%
On Handover – 60%
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 881 Sqft
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
24/7 Security
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Park & leisure area
Spa & Sauna room
Institute & School
Yoga & Meditation
Location Nearby;
Dubai MALL – 05 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins
Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
Dubai Marina – 25 mins
The Walk JBR – 25 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Oxford Gardens – a new premium housing complex from Iman Developers. Located in the developed and attractive area of Arjan, this project offers customers life surrounded by pristine nature and modern infrastructure.
Unusual architecture instantly distinguishes Oxford Gardens from other residential projects. The elegant combination of facade lines connecting the floors of the structure, snow-white color shades, semi-glass balconies creates a truly futuristic image that attracts the look.
The 10-story residential complex offers a wide selection of real estate, which is especially in demand among buyers and investors: functional and thoughtful studios, spacious apartments with 1, 2 and 4 bedrooms. Each residence has excellent layouts, and panoramic glazing creates a feeling of even greater spaciousness.
Infrastructure:
Residents have a wide selection of amenities with exclusive access:
- Duplex lobby with public spaces for recreation;
- Lounge zones;
- Infinity pool;
- Fitness room with modern simulators;
- A zone for yoga;
- Children's playgrounds;
- Children's pool;
- Barbecue zones;
- Library;
- Charging stations for cars;
- Open air cinema;
- Sports fields.
Location:
The stunning location in Dubailand gives residents access to the region’s abundant infrastructure. Everything that is necessary for a full and comfortable life is located 5-10 minutes by car: from kindergartens and schools, and ending with shops and supermarkets.
At the same time, residents of the complex are not deprived of access to other areas of the emirate, where key tourist attractions and objects are located. Being among the main transport routes, each resident of Oxford Gardens can quickly reach popular areas and facilities.
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
We offer spacious and modern townhouses with private gardens.
The residence features a private beach, swimming pools and an aquapark, an outdoor cinema, sports grounds.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 35 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 35 minutes
International airport - 30 minutes