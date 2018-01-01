New residence Vita Grande with swimming pools and an entertainment area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, shops and an entertainment area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Marble countertops
  • Custom-made kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 17 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

