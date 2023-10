Dubai, UAE

from €792,899

113 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Elegance Tower – the new elite tower from DAMAC Properties, which will be the latest addition to the cult area of Downtown Dubai. The project, which runs in November 2022, will include premium design apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms and balconies ranging from 69 square meters. m to 107 square meters. m. The interior was developed by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad – a iconic figure in the world of high fashion, each creation of which is recognized as a real masterpiece of art and embodies luxury and sophistication. From the windows of the Elegance Tower residences, stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Zabeel Park will open. Among the many amenities of an upscale residential complex, it is worth noting: - a pool overlooking the horizon of Dubai; - pool bar; - the zone of sun loungers; - lagoons; - playground for children; - fully equipped gym. Thanks to its spectacular design, including original balconies and shining golden facades, this elegant tower will be another attraction of Downtown Dubai. The building will consist of 25 floors and a 5-level podium. LOCATION AND TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY: The Elegance Tower skyscraper is strategically located in the most prestigious part of Downtown Dubai, within walking distance of world attractions, five-star hotels, boutiques, all kinds of entertainment, socially significant objects and public transport stops. The world's largest shopping and entertainment complex The Dubai Mall with more than 1,200 outlets and 200 restaurants is a 10-minute walk from the building. It also employs one of the largest aquariums on the planet Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, the first VR Park virtual reality park in the Middle East, VKart Zabeel electric mapping, Dubai Ice Rink Olympic ice rink, KidZania Children's Center and other entertainment venues. The highest skyscraper in the world of Burj Khalifa, singing fountains and Dubai Opera residents of the new tower will be able to reach 20 – 25 minutes, and the metro station Burj Khalifa/ Dubai Mall Metro Station is a half hour walk. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!