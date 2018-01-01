Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

1WOOD is a 17-storey residential project including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with European appliances. Residents will be able to use a spacious co-working space, multifunctional public space, 4-level car park, swimming pool for children and adults.

The project is a new endeavour to be as close to nature as possible. Wood textures and accents are above all areas of interior and exterior design.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: spacious co-working space, well-designed offices, lobby with 24-hour concierge service and soft waiting area, 4-level car park, gym with modern sports equipment, outdoor swimming pool for children and adults with showers, poolside loungers, cabanas and beautiful landscaping, colourful children's room, mini-market on the 1st floor, with smart home system.

Advantages

Short-term rental

maximum profit for the owner

stay in the apartment up to 60 calendar days per year

cancellation of the contract at any time

Long-term rental, annual contract with the tenant

optimal profit for the owner

fixed lease terms for 12 calendar months

no involvement in the process

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children.

Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.