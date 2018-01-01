Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

1WOOD is a 17-storey residential project including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with European appliances. Residents will be able to use a spacious co-working space, multifunctional public space, 4-level car park, swimming pool for children and adults.
The project is a new endeavour to be as close to nature as possible. Wood textures and accents are above all areas of interior and exterior design.Facilities and equipment in the house
More details: spacious co-working space, well-designed offices, lobby with 24-hour concierge service and soft waiting area, 4-level car park, gym with modern sports equipment, outdoor swimming pool for children and adults with showers, poolside loungers, cabanas and beautiful landscaping, colourful children's room, mini-market on the 1st floor, with smart home system.Advantages
Short-term rental
Long-term rental, annual contract with the tenant
Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children.
Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.