  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€153,819
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

1WOOD is a 17-storey residential project including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with European appliances. Residents will be able to use a spacious co-working space, multifunctional public space, 4-level car park, swimming pool for children and adults.

The project is a new endeavour to be as close to nature as possible. Wood textures and accents are above all areas of interior and exterior design.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: spacious co-working space, well-designed offices, lobby with 24-hour concierge service and soft waiting area, 4-level car park, gym with modern sports equipment, outdoor swimming pool for children and adults with showers, poolside loungers, cabanas and beautiful landscaping, colourful children's room, mini-market on the 1st floor, with smart home system.

Advantages

Short-term rental

  • maximum profit for the owner
  • stay in the apartment up to 60 calendar days per year
  • cancellation of the contract at any time

Long-term rental, annual contract with the tenant

  • optimal profit for the owner
  • fixed lease terms for 12 calendar months
  • no involvement in the process
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children.

Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sobha One
Dubai, UAE
from
€436,890
Residential complex Greenfield
Dubai, UAE
from
€695,757
Residence
Dubai Production City, UAE
from
€191,185
Residence ONE CRESCENT
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Apartment building 3BR | +Maid | Palm Gateway
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,46M
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,819
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan
Apartment building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€7,12M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Orla by Omniyat Payment Plan; Down Payment – 5% During Construction – 45% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 4,478 Sqft Maid room Powder room Laundry area Walk-in-closet Open kitchen Prep Kitchen Home office Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Jogging & Running track Outdoor sitting area School Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Garden Nearby Neighbourhood; Bluewaters Island – 5.0Km Dubai Media City – 5.3Km Jumeirah Beach Residence – 5.5Km Dubai Marina 5.6Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building The S tower
Apartment building The S tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,86M
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
S Tower — is the new Sobha Realty project with a 4-bedroom apartment located in Dubai Internet City. Starting price: 15,036,984 AED Payment Plan: 80% During construction 20% after completion Deadline: Q2 2025.
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€482,303
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors. There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount. Payment plan: 30/70 3% - reservation 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days 5% - within 60 days of booking 5% - within 120 days of booking 5% - within 210 days from booking date 5% - within 300 days of booking 70% - upon delivery Location and nearby infrastructure Distance to some popular places: Dubai International Airport - 9 minutes WAFI MALL - 5 minutes Downtown Dubai / Dubai Mall - 10 minutes Business Bay / DIFC - 10 minutes Festival City / IKEA - 8 minutes Bluewaters - 23 minutes Palazzo Versace Hotel - 7 minutes
Realting.com
Go