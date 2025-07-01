  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential quarter Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Residential quarter Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,000
BTC
3.5922299
ETH
188.2841262
USDT
298 582.7207609
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
21
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 28094
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Welcome to the amazing multifunctional complex in DAMAC Hills.

 

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in DAMAC District in DAMAC Hills, where impressive architectural design blends harmoniously with first-class amenities and natural splendor.

 

Experience a combination of high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. Carefully selected finishes, custom-made fixtures, and architectural elements create an environment that reflects your refined taste and individual style.

 

Stroll through the shady palm gardens, where winding paths and organic textures gently lead you to tranquility. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the water's surface while practicing yoga in the garden. Enjoy the tranquility and comfort of the Zen Lounge, where soft shapes and muted tones create the perfect place for reflection. Take your fitness routine to the next level with our state-of-the-art gym, equipped with artificial intelligence-based training technology and real-time feedback for personalized workouts.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Azure
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,740
Residential complex Volta
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$683,836
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$595,500
Apartment building Urban Oasis Missoni by DarGlobal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,47M
Apartment building Damac Casa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$668,851
You are viewing
Residential quarter Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex South Garden
Residential complex South Garden
Residential complex South Garden
Residential complex South Garden
Residential complex South Garden
Show all Residential complex South Garden
Residential complex South Garden
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$149,741
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Apartments in the residential complex South Garden in the area of ​​Jebel Ali Village! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Premium amenities! Strategically advantageous location! For life and investment! Near the metro! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or insta…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,720
Velos Residence is a new residential project by City View Developments in Motor City, Dubai. The complex is a 30-storey tower with 408 apartments: from studios to 1- and 2-bedroom options. The building architecture is inspired by aerodynamics and racing atmosphere of Dubai Autodrome, located…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Samana Hills South with swimming pools, a wellness center and gardens close to a highway, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$243,612
SAMANA Hills South is the unique complex, located in the repidly developing area of Dubai South. The interiors of the residences are the embodiment of understated elegance. Spacious layouts, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and carefully selected materials create the serene and cozy a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications