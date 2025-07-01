  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai

Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,978
08/07/2025
$494,978
06/07/2025
$494,999
05/07/2025
$495,805
04/07/2025
$493,815
03/07/2025
$494,372
02/07/2025
$494,620
01/07/2025
$497,597
29/06/2025
$497,524
28/06/2025
$498,426
27/06/2025
$498,805
26/06/2025
$501,476
25/06/2025
$503,101
24/06/2025
$507,405
22/06/2025
$506,015
21/06/2025
$506,501
20/06/2025
$509,069
19/06/2025
$507,252
18/06/2025
$504,693
17/06/2025
$505,557
15/06/2025
$504,908
;
20
ID: 23189
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414181
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Skyvue Solair is the unique embodiment of elegance and luxury in one of the most prestigious area of Dubai - Sobha Hartland II. The architectural masterpiece, combining modern style and thought-out planning, offers its residents not only the highest comfort level, but also breathtaking views. The windows of your apartments offer a panoramic view of magnificent Downtown Dubai, the famous skyscrapers line and Ras Al Khor natural reserve, where you can enjoy the unique views.

The complex features refined apartments with 1, 1.5 and 2 bedrooms, designed to create the ideal balance between style and functionality. High-quality amenities, such as an infinity pool with panoramic views, an indoor lounge area, a modern fitness center, and spa area, will ensure comfortable and full-quality life in the megapolis.

Skyvue Solair is not just real estate, but the lifestyle, which gives inspiration every day. Feel the height of premium comfort in the heart of Dubai and become a part of the fabulous community.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool with a panoramic view
  • roof-top lounge area
  • modern fitness center
  • spa area
  • walking areas and parks

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan

60/40

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 2 international schools - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
