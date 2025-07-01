Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai

Skyvue Solair is the unique embodiment of elegance and luxury in one of the most prestigious area of Dubai - Sobha Hartland II. The architectural masterpiece, combining modern style and thought-out planning, offers its residents not only the highest comfort level, but also breathtaking views. The windows of your apartments offer a panoramic view of magnificent Downtown Dubai, the famous skyscrapers line and Ras Al Khor natural reserve, where you can enjoy the unique views.

The complex features refined apartments with 1, 1.5 and 2 bedrooms, designed to create the ideal balance between style and functionality. High-quality amenities, such as an infinity pool with panoramic views, an indoor lounge area, a modern fitness center, and spa area, will ensure comfortable and full-quality life in the megapolis.

Skyvue Solair is not just real estate, but the lifestyle, which gives inspiration every day. Feel the height of premium comfort in the heart of Dubai and become a part of the fabulous community.

Amenities:

infinity pool with a panoramic view

roof-top lounge area

modern fitness center

spa area

walking areas and parks

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan

60/40

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, kitchen appliances included

2 international schools - 10 minutes

Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes

Business Bay - 12 minutes

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 15 minutes

Dubai Opera - 15 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure