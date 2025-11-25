Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Maldives

7
9 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Ocean Villas are located directly on the ocean, in the most secluded part of the project, to…
$483,287
Villa 1 bedroom in Malé Atoll, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
Malé Atoll, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the p…
$448,767
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$299,703
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$224,347
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$331,999
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$274,728
Close
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Villa 3 bedrooms in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 3 bedrooms
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$454,722
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 1 bedroom
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$340,180
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Villa 2 bedrooms
North Maalhosmadulu, Maldives
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique investment opportunity - the SUNUM project in the Maldives with a guaranteed return…
$399,132
Close
