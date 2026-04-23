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Lands for sale in Maldives

1 property total found
Plot of land in North Ari Atoll, Maldives
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Plot of land
North Ari Atoll, Maldives
Total amount 311,284 USD   Leasing for 25+ years   •20 years of rent collected t…
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