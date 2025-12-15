  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. New houses

New Build Houses in Maldives

Malé Atoll
3
Villa Villas with direct ocean access at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$524,829
Finishing options Finished
Ocean Front Villa, the villa has direct access to the ocean to the left of the hotel block. Total area: 53 m² Terrace: 14 m² + pool Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market with maximum demand and no…
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$487,293
Finishing options Finished
Ocean Villas are located directly on the ocean, in the most secluded part of the project, to the right of the hotel block, offering maximum privacy and direct ocean access. Total area: 53 m² Terrace: 14 m² + pool Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in…
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Malé Atoll, Maldives
from
$448,767
Finishing options Finished
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the project. Despite its location, the villa boasts stunning views: The second level (bedroom) offers direct ocean views. Total area: 52 m² Terrace: 29 m² + pool Direct participation in a …
