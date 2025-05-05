Residential complex New Aurora residence with a swimming pool close to Dubai Hills Mall, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Aurora is a new premium residential complex offering all the necessary amenities. The project is located near parks and developed infrastructure, just 15 minutes from the beach. Aurora is a modern five-storey building with convenient parking, an elegant lobby and various leisure areas for both adults and children. In this luxurious complex, you can find a collection of 275 stylishly decorated studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The interiors of the apartments are decorated with high-quality materials such as mesh metal, walnut wood, porcelain stoneware and bronze brass, which gives them a sophisticated look.

Residents of the complex can enjoy a variety of amenities such as a swimming pool, a gym, playgrounds for children, as well as proximity to shopping centers. Inside the complex, there is 24-hour security to ensure the safety of residents. The area is home to Circle Mall, which offers a wide range of shopping and dining options, as well as parks, educational institutions such as JSS International School, and healthcare facilities such as Aster Medical Clinic.

Aurora is not just a residential complex, but a new level of lifestyle. Given its location, world-class amenities, and luxurious interiors, the project offers a unique opportunity to live in one of Dubai’s most prestigious areas.

Swimming pool

Children's playground

Equipped gym

24-hour security

Close proximity to the beach

A large number of parks

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project provides easy access to key highways including Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and other important areas.