Dubai, UAE

from €158,207

38–73 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Luma 22 is a project under construction in the Jumeirah Village Circle area. The complex is located in the center of one of the most promising areas of Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle, a 15-minute drive from the sea. Luma 22 5-storey residential complex customizing studio, 1,2,3 bedroom apartments with convenient layout. Jumeirah Village Circle — is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Dubai offering easy access to any infrastructure in the city: work, schools, shopping centers, entertainment and sports. A 30-minute drive from Al Maktoum and Dubai International Airports. Infrastructure: - rooftop pool; - a spacious lobby with a round-the-clock concierge service; - gardens in the courtyard; - a children's playground in a closed zone in the middle of green spaces; - gym; - underground parking. Location: In 5 minutes, residents of Luma21 will be able to reach: - pharmacies LIFE Pharmacy – JVC LIFE; - Tudomart Supermarket supermarket; - the nearest bus stop JVC, Sandoval Lane Apartments 1; - The 5-star hotel FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, where you can dine at one of the elite restaurants and bars or relax in the spa; - Green Park JVC – Halfa Park. As for the sights, the most popular entertainment of the emirate, as well as the airports of Dubai, the path to them will take less than half an hour: - Burj Al Arab – 15 minutes; - Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and singing fountains, Dubai Marina Walk and Marina Beach, Palm Jumeirah – 20 minutes; - Theme Parks IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary with pink flamingos, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) – 25 minutes; - Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) – 30 minutes. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Dubai for free!