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Penthouses for sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 16/17
✨ Excellent penthouse with the system "Smart House" in the residential complex "Army" ??We b…
$330,000
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Properties features in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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