Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Urban Hromada
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

;
Odesa
7
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Restaurant 889 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 889 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 889 m²
The exclusive format that comes up in the market is rarely: a new separate front-end buildin…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Preparing a business at the heart of the historical part of the mist on the crossroads of th…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 150 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 150 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 150 m²
Exclusive offer: legendary bar on Langeronovskaya, 150 m2 Address ooh Langeronovskaya, betwe…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Restaurant 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
Exclusive proposition: legendary confectionery with power in the heart Odesa. Addresses Wool…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 450 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 450 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 450 m²
For sale two-overkhov okrema Budivlya (kolish restaurant) with lit Maidanchik ped be-a kind …
$600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 275 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 275 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 275 m²
It seems to be a unique room in the history center of Odessa, on the intersection of the Bun…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Restaurant 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
Placed café/restaurant on the vul. Trojka Prepare to sell a uniquely placed café abo restaur…
$260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Odesa Urban Hromada

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
warehouses
Realting.com
Go