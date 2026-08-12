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Offices for Sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

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139 properties total found
Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
37926 Sale of office in Kadorr City, 62 Pearls Business center on the street. Krasnov We of…
$59,000
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Office 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
23143 I will sell premises for an office, a development school, a language school in the vil…
$27,300
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Office 770 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 770 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 770 m²
8295. We offer for sale, a detached, 2-storey building, new construction, in the center on t…
$770,000
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TekceTekce
Office 58 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 58 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 58 m²
11171 I will sell the shopping area in the Graf residential complex at the Pedagogical. Tota…
$105,000
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
36158. Office space on Novoselsky Street is for sale. Total area of 97 sq.m. A separate ent…
$42,500
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Office 33 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 33 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 33 m²
13306. On sale office in a new residential complex "ItTown" from the company Space in the ci…
$42,500
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Office 65 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 65 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
A prepared business that brings steady income on day one after the agreement. Main features:…
$82,939
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Office 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
No. 5496. An office space near Shevchenko Park is offered for sale. Total area of 50 sq.m. P…
$45,000
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Office 277 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 277 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 277 m²
20406 Sale of office space in the Center. Major renovation. Open-plan front room. There are …
$375,000
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Office 700 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 700 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
The company's office for the scale at Odessa's very heart is a new business center with an u…
$3,200
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
Selling Farad in Odessa Center (45 m ², 3 min to Shevenka Park) Position: Odessa's ideal cen…
$75,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 142 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 142 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 142 m²
32971 The facade of the new house Total area: 142m2 First floor. Combined Status of builder…
$320,000
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Office 65 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 65 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
22175 For sale is a premises on the 1st floor in the residential complex 63 Zhemchuzhina. In…
$169,000
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Office 181 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 181 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 181 m²
20688 I offer for sale a façade premises for free use. Located in the very heart of Odessa. …
$290,000
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Office 53 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 53 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 53 m²
34700. On sale premises in LCD Watercolor 4, which makes it an excellent option for business…
$46,000
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Office 35 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 35 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 35 m²
31126. An excellent office for business, as well as for rent. Completely ready, air conditio…
$32,000
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Office 570 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 570 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 570 m²
No. 1257. We offer for sale a representative office space in the heart of the city on Pushki…
$950,000
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Office 39 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 39 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 39 m²
11169 I will sell a retail area in the residential complex "Graf" on Pedagogical. The total …
$50,000
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Office 148 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 148 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 148 m²
18043 For sale in a new house in Arcadia. Total area of 148 sq.m. Planning - spacious rooms,…
$150,200
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Office 161 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 161 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 161 m²
16423 I will sell a non-residential detached room with an area of 161 square meters. There i…
$120,000
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Office 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
27427. For sale is a three-room apartment in a block-brick house on the street. Srednefontan…
$43,000
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Office 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
37823. I will sell commercial premises in a new business center on Sofievskaya Street. The t…
$85,000
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Office 99 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 99 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 99 m²
15834 I will sell the premises on Kotovsky. Room 99 sq.m. Good repair. Located in the new G…
$139,000
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Office 92 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 92 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 92 m²
4802. I offer for sale premises on Artillery street. Total area of 92 sq.m. It consists of 5…
$75,000
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Office 222 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 222 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 222 m²
10346. We offer for sale a separate administrative building on Novikov Street. Total area of…
$170,000
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Office 368 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 368 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 368 m²
30939 a commercial premises are sold in a busy city center on Malaya Arnautskaya Street. The…
$290,000
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Office 3 789 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 3 789 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 789 m²
18198 Building for sale in the city center. 10 floors, total area 3789m2. In a condition fro…
$7,00M
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Office 603 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 603 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 603 m²
No. 5646. We offer for sale a detached building near Odessa airport. Total area 603 sq.m. Ma…
$470,000
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Office 420 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 420 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 420 m²
19967 We offer for sale office space in the elite complex "Karkashadze Houses". Total area i…
$200,000
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Office 128 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 128 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 128 m²
21641 Selling office space in the Orion residential complex on the street. Literary. Total a…
$128,000
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