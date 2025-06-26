Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Odesa
Commercial property 2 113 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 113 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 24
Area 2 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of refrigeration complex - 0.83 hectares, preparations business, 2113 m Locacia: Ideal…
$790,000
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/3
8.3 hectares of infrastructure is the maximum capacity of the bill of Odesa port. ¶ To sell …
$3,00M
Commercial property 3 119 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 119 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 3 119 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-overhead ocreme budivlya virobniche shop zagali area of 2 723 m2, with a surf 396…
$500,000
Commercial property 373 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 373 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 373 m²
Floor 1
The heart itself is historical. Odesi, for 100 m view of the legendary Opera House, to explo…
$1,10M
Commercial property 1 418 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 418 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 25
Area 1 418 m²
Floor 1/3
Prove to the sale of a business / shopping center, shaving on the vul. Sakharov. I'm going t…
$820,000
Commercial property 100 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 100 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Unique proposition! Cafe in the centre of the world To get up to the sale of the cafe embell…
$355,000
Commercial property 4 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 1/2
It is possible to promote to your respect the industrial and warehouse complex, shaking for …
$1,40M
Commercial property 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 22
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/2
The medical center of Khadjibe district is for sale. Main characteristics: - Zagalna area: …
$1,000,000
Commercial property 630 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 630 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 630 m²
Chotirivnev apartments with a charred square of 630 m2 h facade on the vul. Donskogo. Behind…
$480,000
Commercial property 900 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 900 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 40
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/3
Uniquely placed on the street Bunin To get to the sale of bagatorivnye immovable with vinyl …
$870,000
Commercial property 1 400 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Qia is unique in wakefulness, has been assigned to the Into-Sana medical complex, to promote…
$2,25M
Commercial property 15 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 15 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 600 m²
Floor 1/5
Sell a complex of non-village impurities of colish plant budmaterialiv, shaving on the terri…
$2,50M
Commercial property 18 550 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 18 550 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 18 550 m²
Floor 1/2
Bagatofunctional commercial complex 18 550 m2 for sale on the highway Kyiv-Odesa Type of obj…
$15,07M
Commercial property 918 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 918 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 918 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale in the historical center Odesa is a commercial project. - Address: vul. Trocica, 39…
$650,000
Commercial property 1 460 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 460 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 15
Area 1 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Wow!! Unique proposition! I sell in the very center of Odesa Budivlyu on Primorsky Boulevard…
$5,50M
Commercial property 1 300 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 26
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 3/4
I will be awakening a unique business to Tiraspol Square in the very center of Odesa. Vishuk…
$1,000,000
Commercial property 1 182 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 182 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 35
Area 1 182 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial complex for sale: car washing, STO, bath complex, gothel Location with leap traff…
$358,000
Commercial property 76 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 76 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
25683. Vacant premises for sale. Front entrance and two windows. Repairs have begun. Electri…
$33,000
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
21508 Facade building Perisyp st. Nikolaevskaya road. 2 floors. Total 1000 sq.m. Repair. All…
$410,000
Commercial property 520 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 520 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 520 m²
$550,000
Commercial property in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property
Odesa, Ukraine
$2,00M
Commercial property 31 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 31 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 31 m²
16090. Front office for sale on cable car. The house is located in the quarter of Italian Bo…
$36,000
Commercial property 130 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 130 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 130 m²
28992. Commercial premises for sale in the new residential complex Pobeda on Zooparkovaya. T…
$108,000
Commercial property 273 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 273 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 273 m²
24496. Selling a restaurant in the very center of Odessa on the street. Zhukovsky. Total are…
$750,000
Commercial property 500 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 500 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
$1,20M
Commercial property 54 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 54 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 54 m²
$50,000
Commercial property 320 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 320 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 320 m²
$250,000
Commercial property 16 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 16 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 16 m²
19382. Selling commercial premises on Bugaevskaya Street. Total area 16 sq. m. The premises …
$13,990
Commercial property 65 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 65 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 65 m²
23349 Selling premises on Fontana. Separate 3 rooms. Good condition, but needs renovation. A…
$90,000
Commercial property 95 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 95 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 95 m²
$95,000
