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Сommercial property in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 7 700 m² in Baryshivka, Ukraine
Commercial property 7 700 m²
Baryshivka, Ukraine
Area 7 700 m²
The sale of a polymer factory (6.5 ha, car 3.4 MW) is a strategic asset. Looking for a stab…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Shop 90 m² in Vyshhorod, Ukraine
Shop 90 m²
Vyshhorod, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/9
Sale of facade prima, Ivano-Frankivsk, vul. Mazepi 183k1 - Prokhidny that is in the place of…
$19,999
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Established business 6 929 m² in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Established business 6 929 m²
Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Area 6 929 m²
1. Meat processing complexOn the territory of the integral property complex are:production c…
$5,00M
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Boryspil, Ukraine
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Boryspil, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Warehouse complex in the area of Boryspil.It is ideal for storing pharmaceutical products.La…
$4,00M
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