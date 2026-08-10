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Сommercial property in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

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6 properties total found
Commercial property 345 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 345 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 345 m²
I'll sell trade office room at the very center of town, A-like Open Space, with a powerful l…
$599,999
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
The cani-healthy four-story complex in Ivano-Frankika with complete autonomy on its land. Th…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 1 300 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 1 300 m²
I'm going to sell the Buzon business, which is a FLOST Hotel. The total area of the room: 13…
$2,07M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 10 000 m²
I'll sell or give it to Remmont-mechanical terms. c. Drunk, Burshnian ZPD-140. It's in the M…
$3,20M
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Commercial property 900 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 900 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
I'll sell manufacturing complex in Ivano-French The total area is 900 m2. Put -600 m2, heigh…
$1,15M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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Commercial property 5 500 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 500 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 5 500 m²
A Swedish Zasniquan in L.A. Frankik, Lviv It's a good convention. The total area of the buil…
$1,80M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
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