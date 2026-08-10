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Сommercial property in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine

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Ivano-Frankivsk
6
16 properties total found
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
Open a unique opportunity to invest in a prestigious hotel, located in the heart of the pain…
$3,30M
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Commercial property 4 000 m² in Deliatyn, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 000 m²
Deliatyn, Ukraine
Area 4 000 m²
I'll sell you a powerful commercial suite in Delhi. It's located near the main transport ar…
$6,00M
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Commercial property 1 300 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 1 300 m²
I'm going to sell the Buzon business, which is a FLOST Hotel. The total area of the room: 13…
$2,07M
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TekceTekce
Other 1 200 m² in Verkhnii Yaseniv, Ukraine
Other 1 200 m²
Verkhnii Yaseniv, Ukraine
Area 1 200 m²
I'm going to give Hotel Sadiba to the painting corner of Carpathians from the top of the Iss…
$1,38M
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Commercial property 1 497 m² in Kalush, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 497 m²
Kalush, Ukraine
Area 1 497 m²
We offer you a place of free purpose, which is in the heart of the city of Kaluash. The rea…
$1,20M
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Other 750 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 750 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
Ready a new hotel near Bukoville, a vacation, across the first exit, 700 m to parking number…
$1,29M
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Commercial property 900 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 900 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 900 m²
I'll sell manufacturing complex in Ivano-French The total area is 900 m2. Put -600 m2, heigh…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 345 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 345 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 345 m²
I'll sell trade office room at the very center of town, A-like Open Space, with a powerful l…
$599,999
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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
The cani-healthy four-story complex in Ivano-Frankika with complete autonomy on its land. Th…
$2,50M
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Commercial property 2 500 m² in Khryplyn, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Khryplyn, Ukraine
Area 2 500 m²
Hotel Recreation Base, Rehabilitation Center Sloboda Carpathians 1.5 hectaresThe cost of the…
$1,000,000
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Other 510 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 510 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 510 m²
Cojplar -- four houses in the mountains -- Polyakov, Bukovel, Karshoo Working Income Busines…
$1,20M
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Commercial property 10 000 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 10 000 m²
I'll sell or give it to Remmont-mechanical terms. c. Drunk, Burshnian ZPD-140. It's in the M…
$3,20M
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Commercial property 5 500 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 500 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 5 500 m²
A Swedish Zasniquan in L.A. Frankik, Lviv It's a good convention. The total area of the buil…
$1,80M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
I'll sell the hotel to Polonka, the resort zone, Bukow. With great views on the mountains an…
$1,25M
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Commercial property 700 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 700 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
It seems like a ready-restaurant business in the heart of Carpath- Poison! Companine carries…
$2,65M
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Historic Hotel Project with Healing Spring in Sloboda in Kolomyia Raion, Ukraine
Historic Hotel Project with Healing Spring in Sloboda
Kolomyia Raion, Ukraine
Rooms 40
Area 2 450 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a hotel complex located in a promising tourist region of Ivano-Frankivsk o…
$1,41M
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