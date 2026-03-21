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Apartments for sale in Cornomorska miska gromada, Ukraine

Chornomorsk
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10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/20
$85,000
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Room 1 room in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Room 1 room
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 11 m²
Floor 2/3
$7,000
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2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
$65,000
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OneOne
1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/16
$79,000
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1 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/20
$45,000
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2 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 8/9
$60,000
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
3 room apartment in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
$84,000
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3 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/8
$65,000
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3 room apartment in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 7/17
$86,000
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1 room apartment in Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Oleksandrivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
26666 I will sell a 1-room apartment near the village of Kotovsky. Total area of 31 sq.m. Li…
$19,999
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